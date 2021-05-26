Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.090–0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $13 million-$15 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.92 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:PXLW traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $3.29. The company had a trading volume of 7,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,879. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $171.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.10. Pixelworks has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $4.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average of $3.17.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 80.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.65%. The company had revenue of $9.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pixelworks will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PXLW. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pixelworks in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pixelworks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th.

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products comprises image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

