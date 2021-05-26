Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for VEREIT (VER)

VEREIT (NYSE: VER) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/22/2021 – VEREIT was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “VEREIT, Inc. is a real estate operating company. The Company owns and manages a diversified portfolio of retail, restaurant, office and industrial real estate assets. VEREIT, Inc., formerly known as American Realty Capital Properties Inc., is based in Phoenix, United States. “

5/13/2021 – VEREIT had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $45.00.

5/9/2021 – VEREIT had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

5/7/2021 – VEREIT was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $45.00.

5/6/2021 – VEREIT had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

4/30/2021 – VEREIT was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2021 – VEREIT had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $41.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of VER stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $47.72. 52,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,937,614. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.01. VEREIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.80 and a 12-month high of $49.77.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $290.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.23 million. VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 20.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.462 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VER. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in VEREIT in the 4th quarter worth about $89,303,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in VEREIT in the 1st quarter worth about $59,518,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its position in VEREIT by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 3,508,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,425 shares during the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 4,076,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,449,000 after acquiring an additional 849,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VEREIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,533,000. 94.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

