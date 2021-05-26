Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stake Cut by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 574,974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,465 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $29,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSCO stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.04. 502,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,273,881. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $54.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $223.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.85.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

