EPG Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,042 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 953 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.3% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 169,857 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $22,521,000 after buying an additional 18,539 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.8% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,255 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $421,000. Apriem Advisors grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.4% in the first quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 12,817 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 121,042 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.65.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.81. The stock had a trading volume of 297,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,376,355. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.14. The company has a market capitalization of $149.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.