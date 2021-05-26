American Investment Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

American Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSP. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 200,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,579,000 after purchasing an additional 15,913 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 81,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.12. 130,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,779,363. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $98.06 and a one year high of $152.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.18.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

