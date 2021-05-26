ZEON (ZEON) Price Down 2.1% This Week

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. ZEON has a market cap of $27.63 million and approximately $4,387.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZEON has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One ZEON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZEON alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005768 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00078842 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00018713 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.91 or 0.00964168 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,742.08 or 0.09701232 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.37 or 0.00091684 BTC.

ZEON Profile

ZEON (ZEON) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZEON is zeon.network . The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

ZEON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZEONUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ZEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZEON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.