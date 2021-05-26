Elamachain Price Hits $0.0170 on Top Exchanges (ELAMA)

Elamachain (CURRENCY:ELAMA) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 26th. Over the last seven days, Elamachain has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. One Elamachain coin can now be purchased for $0.0170 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Elamachain has a market cap of $12.88 million and $4.22 million worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Elamachain alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005768 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00078842 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00018713 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.91 or 0.00964168 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,742.08 or 0.09701232 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.37 or 0.00091684 BTC.

Elamachain Profile

Elamachain (ELAMA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 759,407,975 coins. The official website for Elamachain is www.elamachain.io . Elamachain’s official message board is medium.com/@elamachain . Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

Buying and Selling Elamachain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elamachain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elamachain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elamachain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elamachain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elamachain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.