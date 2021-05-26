Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Calix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.26. Calix posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Calix will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Calix.

Get Calix alerts:

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. Calix had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company had revenue of $162.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.46 million. Calix’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Calix from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.48.

Calix stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.04. The company had a trading volume of 14,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,508. Calix has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $48.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.01 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.43.

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $12,872,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Calix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Calix during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Calix by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Calix by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Calix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calix (CALX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.