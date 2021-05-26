Kellner Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 273,900 Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Kellner Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 273,900 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,000. Boston Private Financial accounts for about 1.3% of Kellner Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BPFH. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $34,220,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $7,354,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 222.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,997,000 after buying an additional 489,659 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $3,204,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial in the first quarter worth about $4,075,000. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP James Cannon Brown sold 3,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $46,038.85. Also, EVP Paul M. Simons sold 22,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $337,953.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,435.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,686 shares of company stock worth $387,759. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ BPFH traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.23. 20,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,286,451. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.00. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $85.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.56 million. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 6.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

