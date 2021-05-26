37,075 Shares in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 37,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.07% of Signet Jewelers as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 25.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth $266,000.

SIG traded up $2.94 on Wednesday, hitting $59.83. The company had a trading volume of 20,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,673. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.19. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $68.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.56 and a beta of 2.61.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.61. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 13.68% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SIG shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Signet Jewelers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.60.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

