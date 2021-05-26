GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $1.91 Million Investment in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 70,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ASO. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director William S. Simon sold 31,007 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $1,094,547.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,004.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William S. Ennis sold 238,094 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $6,071,397.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 225,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,761,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,163,741 shares of company stock worth $634,733,291. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ASO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.56.

ASO traded up $1.88 on Wednesday, hitting $35.26. 117,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,068,909. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $36.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

