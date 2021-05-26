Carrefour SA (EPA:CA) Receives €17.27 Average PT from Analysts

Carrefour SA (EPA:CA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €17.27 ($20.32).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €17.50 ($20.59) price target on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

CA stock traded down €0.18 ($0.21) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €17.03 ($20.03). The company had a trading volume of 2,649,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,450,000. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €16.06 and a 200 day moving average of €14.84. Carrefour has a 12 month low of €16.31 ($19.19) and a 12 month high of €23.68 ($27.86).

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

