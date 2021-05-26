Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $68.03 Million Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 16,202.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 114,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,581 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $68,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter worth $37,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total value of $2,774,595.65. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $4.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $635.72. 42,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,646,479. The business’s 50-day moving average is $626.01 and its 200-day moving average is $543.86. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $258.21 and a twelve month high of $669.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.27.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

A number of research firms have commented on LRCX. Argus boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $663.41.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

