Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Stake Lessened by Florin Court Capital LLP

Florin Court Capital LLP reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,300 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 10.2% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Florin Court Capital LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.36. 17,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,859,354. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.48. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $49.73 and a 1 year high of $52.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th.

