Integral Health Asset Management LLC Takes $629,000 Position in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 95,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARDX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ardelyx by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,196 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Ardelyx by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 353,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ardelyx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ardelyx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Ardelyx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush initiated coverage on Ardelyx in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ardelyx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

Ardelyx stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.17. 36,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,653,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.86. The company has a market capitalization of $707.74 million, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.96. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $9.23.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 812.17% and a negative return on equity of 78.63%. Equities research analysts predict that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,000 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,376. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,146 shares of company stock valued at $62,305. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of kidney and cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.