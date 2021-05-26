GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,999 shares during the period. Snap makes up approximately 0.5% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Snap were worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Snap by 2.3% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 19.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 33.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 9,358 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the first quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Institutional investors own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total value of $56,544,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 80,056,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,981,866.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total transaction of $141,216.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,054,272.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,604,414 shares of company stock valued at $94,804,294.

Shares of Snap stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.72. The stock had a trading volume of 820,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,384,129. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.16 and its 200 day moving average is $54.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.51 billion, a PE ratio of -94.44 and a beta of 1.26. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $73.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 32.90% and a negative return on equity of 43.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $61.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Snap Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

