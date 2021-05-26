Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $462.23 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) to post $462.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Koppers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $472.00 million and the lowest is $444.60 million. Koppers posted sales of $436.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Koppers will report full year sales of $1.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Koppers.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.45. Koppers had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $407.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Koppers’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KOP shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Compass Point raised their target price on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Koppers from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Koppers has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Shares of KOP stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $33.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,229. The firm has a market cap of $713.70 million, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.28. Koppers has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $39.44.

In other Koppers news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 17,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $606,859.86. Also, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $219,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,582.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,064,813 in the last quarter. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOP. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 383.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Koppers in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Koppers in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Koppers in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Koppers in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. 82.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

