GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Holdings in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 190.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,760 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RCII. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter worth about $25,783,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,735,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,186,000 after acquiring an additional 469,755 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,091,000 after purchasing an additional 422,933 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,805,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,025,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,261,000 after purchasing an additional 234,648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

In other Rent-A-Center news, EVP Anthony J. Blasquez sold 19,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $1,079,886.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 26,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,897.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,344 shares of company stock worth $2,899,369 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCII traded up $2.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.67. The stock had a trading volume of 10,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.54. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $64.79.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.23 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 6.39%. Sell-side analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.13%.

RCII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rent-A-Center currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

See Also: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII).

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.