GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $4.26 Million in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 94,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,258,000. ViacomCBS makes up 0.7% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,512,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,073,000 after acquiring an additional 485,605 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,222,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,451,000 after buying an additional 7,106,259 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 385.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,084,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,808,000 after buying an additional 8,008,319 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,435,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,314,000 after buying an additional 830,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,539,000. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,854.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VIAC stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.45. 870,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,726,266. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.76. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $101.97. The company has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VIAC. Bank of America raised ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research raised ViacomCBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Cowen increased their price objective on ViacomCBS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.44.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

