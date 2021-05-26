Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Sells 356 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 11.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Amgen by 192.9% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 205 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,750 shares of company stock worth $1,426,320. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $3.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $238.96. 84,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,704,793. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $250.75 and its 200-day moving average is $238.85. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $301.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.86.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

