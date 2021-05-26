Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.820-1.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.27 billion-$2.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.27 billion.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BRKR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bruker from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bruker from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Bruker from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.00.

NASDAQ BRKR traded down $0.85 on Wednesday, reaching $68.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,976. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 51.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.96. Bruker has a 52 week low of $36.82 and a 52 week high of $71.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $554.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.56 million. Bruker had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bruker will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.

In other news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $108,774.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,486 shares in the company, valued at $633,668.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 26.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

