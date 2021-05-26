12,000 Shares in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Purchased by Integral Health Asset Management LLC

Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,986,000. Teleflex comprises approximately 1.4% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Teleflex by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,567 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Teleflex by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,044,963 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,095,981,000 after acquiring an additional 68,241 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Teleflex by 345.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,697 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $23,555,000 after acquiring an additional 43,975 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Teleflex by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 178,858 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $74,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teleflex in the 1st quarter valued at about $312,000. 89.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFX has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $465.00 target price (up from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Teleflex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.44.

TFX stock traded down $5.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $400.45. 8,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,967. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $417.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $400.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.03, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $312.33 and a 52-week high of $449.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $633.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.28 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.98%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.75%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

