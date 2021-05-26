AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $7.86 EPS

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $26.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 147.93% and a net margin of 13.98%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $14.39 earnings per share.

AZO traded down $10.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,409.66. 12,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,438. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,475.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,277.55. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $1,074.45 and a 52-week high of $1,542.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.95.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AZO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,565.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on AutoZone in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,640.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,497.29.

In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total transaction of $4,306,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,560,407.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 3,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,191.16, for a total value of $3,644,949.60. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,673 shares of company stock valued at $35,119,737. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.