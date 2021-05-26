Integral Health Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,600,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,136,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,093,000 after acquiring an additional 945,297 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after acquiring an additional 215,600 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $51,084,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,045,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,749,000 after acquiring an additional 141,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 986,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,372,000 after acquiring an additional 144,825 shares in the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on THC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.18.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,691,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 143,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $7,939,754.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,088,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,845,054 shares of company stock worth $152,514,248 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE THC traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.82. The company had a trading volume of 15,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,516. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 2.62. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $16.21 and a 1-year high of $67.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.66 and a 200 day moving average of $48.31.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 65.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

