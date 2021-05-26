Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 24.46%.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRN traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.99. 1,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,544. Ituran Location and Control has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $24.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.05 million, a PE ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Ituran Location and Control’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. Ituran Location and Control’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Several research analysts have commented on ITRN shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ituran Location and Control from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ituran Location and Control stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ituran Location and Control were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

