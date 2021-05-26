Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.940-1.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $238 million-$249 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $208.01 million.Blucora also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.340-1.600 EPS.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on BCOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Blucora in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Blucora from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blucora from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.
BCOR traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.75. 12,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,283. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.97 million, a PE ratio of -1,675.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.71 and its 200 day moving average is $15.55. Blucora has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $18.41.
Blucora Company Profile
Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.
See Also: Pattern Day Trader
Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.