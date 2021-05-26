Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.940-1.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $238 million-$249 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $208.01 million.Blucora also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.340-1.600 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BCOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Blucora in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Blucora from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blucora from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

BCOR traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.75. 12,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,283. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.97 million, a PE ratio of -1,675.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.71 and its 200 day moving average is $15.55. Blucora has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $18.41.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.12 million. Blucora had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blucora will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

