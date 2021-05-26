Integral Health Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,000. Laboratory Co. of America makes up 1.8% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LH. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total value of $168,003.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,911.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $699,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,890,368.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,195 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LH traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $275.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,753. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $155.65 and a one year high of $280.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $265.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.91.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

