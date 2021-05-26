LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Holdings Lowered by Integral Health Asset Management LLC

Integral Health Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. LHC Group accounts for about 3.0% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $10,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 343.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHCG traded up $3.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $201.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,516. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 50.89, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.41. LHC Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.43 and a twelve month high of $236.81.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $524.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.92 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 5.99%. As a group, research analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LHCG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.11.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

