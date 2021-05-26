Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Boosts Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SFE Investment Counsel grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 23.8% during the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 32,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 6,280 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 130,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,432,000 after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 25.8% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 40,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 8,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 172,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,795,000 after acquiring an additional 8,502 shares in the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PNW shares. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

NYSE:PNW traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.37. 17,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.51 and a 200 day moving average of $80.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.30. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $69.29 and a 12 month high of $91.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $696.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.94 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.17%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

