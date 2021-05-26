93,105 Shares in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Bought by Mondrian Investment Partners LTD

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 93,105 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,835,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,708 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 13,556 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,605 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 167.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 72,288 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SUPN. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.04. The company had a trading volume of 11,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.03. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $32.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.25.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $130.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $99,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,642.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

