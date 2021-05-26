Newtopia Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEWUF) Short Interest Update

Newtopia Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEWUF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, an increase of 958.3% from the April 29th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Newtopia from $1.60 to $1.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of NEWUF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.39. 1,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,476. Newtopia has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.40.

Newtopia Inc, a health technology company, operates a habit change platform. It offers a personalized habit change platform that focuses on metabolic risk reduction by developing and implementing personalized experiences based on social, behavioral, and genetic information. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

