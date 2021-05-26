Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) Short Interest Update

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 101,900 shares, a growth of 834.9% from the April 29th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GCHEF remained flat at $$1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.39. Grupo Comercial Chedraui has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $1.52.

Grupo Comercial Chedraui Company Profile

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, SAB. de C.V. operates selfÂ-service stores. The company operates through three segments: Retail in Mexico, Retail in the United States, and Real Estate. Its stores sell electronic goods, perishables, cloths, groceries, and general merchandise. The company also leases commercial space to third parties; and operates and maintains shopping centers.

