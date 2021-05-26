Tredje AP fonden Lowers Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Tredje AP fonden lowered its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,129,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for 1.0% of Tredje AP fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $43,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Well Done LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.8% in the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 7.7% during the first quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 1.2% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 2.9% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management grew its position in Bank of America by 1.6% during the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 17,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. 68.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.26.

BAC traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,503,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,877,145. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $43.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.