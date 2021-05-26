Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Raises Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,008 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $767,548,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,107,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $996,706,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500,035 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,497,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $355,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,761 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,157,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 405.3% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,772,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,508 shares in the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.22.

GILD stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.86. The company had a trading volume of 96,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,146,284. The company has a market capitalization of $82.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $79.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

