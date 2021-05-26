Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has $5.38 Million Stock Holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD decreased its position in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,534 shares during the quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned approximately 0.12% of Avient worth $5,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Avient by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avient by 15,691.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Avient by 285.5% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Avient by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Avient by 3,125.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Avient stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.55. The stock had a trading volume of 14,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,822. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Avient Co. has a 12 month low of $23.22 and a 12 month high of $54.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.97 and its 200 day moving average is $44.85.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Avient had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Avient’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.13%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Avient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avient currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.82.

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

