Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Receives $24.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.16.

PAA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of PAA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.51. 197,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,937,156. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $12.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.45%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAA. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 584,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 23,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. 42.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

