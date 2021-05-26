Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Receives $219.59 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $219.59.

Several analysts have recently commented on GPN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Shares of Global Payments stock traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $192.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,189. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.60, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $153.33 and a 1-year high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 12.98%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total transaction of $2,440,399.39. Also, CFO Paul M. Todd sold 28,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $5,737,352.04. Insiders have sold a total of 41,418 shares of company stock valued at $8,392,461 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments by 48.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after acquiring an additional 36,216 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.