Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $258.07.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Landstar System from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Landstar System from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on Landstar System from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down previously from $143.00) on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Get Landstar System alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Landstar System by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,698,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $775,537,000 after buying an additional 362,928 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Landstar System by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,789,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $460,357,000 after buying an additional 1,775,268 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Landstar System by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,161,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,769,000 after buying an additional 280,760 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Landstar System by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,039,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,961,000 after buying an additional 103,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 598,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,863,000 after purchasing an additional 20,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

LSTR traded up $2.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,977. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.38. Landstar System has a 52 week low of $103.51 and a 52 week high of $182.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.38. Landstar System had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Landstar System’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Landstar System will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 15.88%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.