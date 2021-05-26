Dent Price Hits $0.0042 on Exchanges (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. During the last seven days, Dent has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. One Dent coin can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dent has a market capitalization of $416.22 million and $63.36 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005780 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00078594 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00018883 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.61 or 0.00966704 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,718.97 or 0.09700668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.14 or 0.00091664 BTC.

Dent Profile

Dent (DENT) is a coin. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,998,841,249 coins. The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Buying and Selling Dent

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

