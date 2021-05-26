Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Purchases New Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 512,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,308,000. L3Harris Technologies comprises about 2.3% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 17.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 78.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

LHX traded down $1.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.93. The company had a trading volume of 16,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,416. The company has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $221.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $212.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.21.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.