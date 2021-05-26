Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Acquires 235,744 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,510,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,744 shares during the quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned about 0.11% of Takeda Pharmaceutical worth $59,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 172.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

TAK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

TAK traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,403,476. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.78. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $54.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.