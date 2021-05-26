Adams Street Partners LLC Takes Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Adams Street Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 41,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,063,000. CRISPR Therapeutics accounts for approximately 0.8% of Adams Street Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Adams Street Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of CRISPR Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $86,215,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 731,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,988,000 after acquiring an additional 227,927 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,774,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,684,000 after acquiring an additional 143,504 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,836,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,456,000 after acquiring an additional 139,156 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,290,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,226,000 after acquiring an additional 117,076 shares during the period. 61.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total transaction of $4,020,606.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,149 shares in the company, valued at $7,564,813.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock traded up $2.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.32. 50,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,001,753. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $58.02 and a 52-week high of $220.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.13.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.42% and a negative net margin of 35,630.97%. Equities research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI raised CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. CRISPR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.82.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.