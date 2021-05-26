Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has $127.26 Million Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 42.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,988,901 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,778,233 shares during the quarter. Barrick Gold accounts for approximately 2.7% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned about 0.34% of Barrick Gold worth $127,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

GOLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $42.50 to $43.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.31.

NYSE:GOLD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.60. The stock had a trading volume of 700,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,939,076. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.25. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $31.22.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 19.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.87%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.