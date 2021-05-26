Adams Street Partners LLC Takes Position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Adams Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Asana makes up 0.0% of Adams Street Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Asana by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Asana by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Asana from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Asana from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.58.

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington purchased 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.12 per share, with a total value of $199,144.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 66,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,150,594.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 139,716 shares of company stock worth $4,468,742 over the last three months. 54.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ASAN traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.26. 15,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,428. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion and a PE ratio of -24.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.49. Asana, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $43.72.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $68.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.72 million. Asana’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

