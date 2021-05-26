Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Buys New Shares in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 112,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $37,192,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

ULTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $298.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.43.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,574.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,694,998.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 15,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.79, for a total value of $5,154,761.63. Insiders have sold a total of 820,644 shares of company stock worth $256,177,793 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

ULTA stock traded up $6.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $327.04. The company had a trading volume of 30,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,846. The business has a 50-day moving average of $323.06 and a 200-day moving average of $302.09. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $186.01 and a one year high of $351.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 105.42, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.71.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.