Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.71% and a negative return on equity of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ ZS traded up $20.86 on Wednesday, hitting $193.60. The stock had a trading volume of 345,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,834. Zscaler has a one year low of $69.83 and a one year high of $230.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.38.

ZS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.30.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.24, for a total value of $1,366,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 269,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,557,046.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.21, for a total transaction of $249,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,343.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,812 shares of company stock valued at $14,564,243. 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

