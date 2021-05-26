Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.47 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) will report sales of $5.47 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.40 billion and the highest is $5.52 billion. Truist Financial reported sales of $5.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full-year sales of $21.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.63 billion to $22.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $21.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.35 billion to $22.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Truist Financial.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.04%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.81.

NYSE:TFC traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,785,420. The firm has a market cap of $81.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.56 and a 200-day moving average of $53.87. Truist Financial has a 12 month low of $33.47 and a 12 month high of $62.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 47.37%.

In other Truist Financial news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $128,340.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $575,199.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,841.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,997 shares of company stock worth $1,223,463. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $647,266,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $301,177,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 230.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,066,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $353,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232,707 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,117,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,430,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,158,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,158,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449,655 shares during the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

