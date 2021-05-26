Waters (NYSE:WAT) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.150-2.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $603.18 million-$623.98 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $596.35 million.Waters also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 9.850-10.050 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WAT. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Waters from a c rating to an a- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $249.56.

Shares of NYSE WAT traded down $1.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $319.25. The company had a trading volume of 19,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,909. Waters has a 12-month low of $171.38 and a 12-month high of $322.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $306.00 and its 200 day moving average is $271.08. The stock has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.81.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.81 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 1,107.70%. Waters’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Waters will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total transaction of $421,296.00. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total value of $369,476.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,764,191.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,010 shares of company stock valued at $1,184,195 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

