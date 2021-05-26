The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 71,247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $21,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,267,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,649,155,000 after acquiring an additional 372,183 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,929,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,223 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,917,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,899,957,000 after purchasing an additional 293,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,497,550,000 after purchasing an additional 991,241 shares during the period. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zelman & Associates lowered The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.07.

NYSE:HD traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $318.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,485,077. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $234.31 and a twelve month high of $345.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $342.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.