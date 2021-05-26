West Coast Financial LLC Acquires 2,859 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

West Coast Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.3% of West Coast Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $432,000. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,960,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,635,000 after buying an additional 845,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.49. 369,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,687,471. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

